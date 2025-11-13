Guwahati: Stolen goods, bikes recovered from various parts of city

STAFF REPORTER 3

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on theft-related crimes, teams from Guwahati Police carried out two successful operations leading to the recovery of stolen property and vehicles from various parts of the city and neighbouring Meghalaya. In the first operation, a team from Hatigaon Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, raided a residence at Arunoday Path and apprehended a man identified as Julhash Ali of Tarabari for allegedly receiving stolen property. During the search, police recovered a substantial quantity of stolen materials, including 32 kg of copper wire, seven bundles of large-sized wire, and 15 kg of aluminium wire, a wire cutter, and a black bag containing a safety belt used for high-altitude work. Legal proceedings were initiated against the accused. In a separate coordinated operation, a team of Dispur Police Station recovered five stolen two-wheelers from multiple locations across Guwahati and parts of Meghalaya. The seized vehicles included a Royal Enfield bearing registration number AS01EN8030, a Yamaha R15 (AS19L6426), a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 CC (AS18P5644), a Pulsar (AS01FZ3911), and a Scooty (AS01FM2110). Police confirmed that further investigation was underway to trace the origins of the thefts and identify others involved in the racket.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Crack Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Goods