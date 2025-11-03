Guwahati Police crack multiple theft cases, recover stolen goods and arrest offenders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a series of successful operations, Guwahati Police arrested several habitual offenders and recovered a large quantity of stolen items from across the city. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a search operation at Ghoramara and apprehended two veteran thieves involved in a recent theft case. The arrested individuals were identified as Safiq Ali, aged 21, of Elora Path, Hatigaon, and Abul Hussain, aged 20, of Birina Path, Hatigaon. During the operation, police seized a wrench and an iron crowbar used for housebreaking. Both accused were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated.

In another case, a team from Latasil Police Station arrested Jyoti Prakash Das, the Team Leader of E-Kart (Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd.), for stealing high-value parcels from Flipkart's Uzan Bazar delivery hub. Acting on a complaint from the company, police launched an investigation into the disappearance of valuable consignments and subsequently recovered two iPhone 16 models, four Samsung Galaxy S24 devices, two POCO C71 handsets, one VIVO T4 Lite 5G, a Boat magnetic power bank, and a JBL Harman Bluetooth speaker. All the recovered items were confirmed to be stolen property belonging to Flipkart. The accused was taken into custody, and legal action was initiated.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police also apprehended a notorious burglar identified as Rashidul Hoque, aged 25, of 8th Mile, Meghalaya, just hours after he broke into a pharmacy at Kainadhara. The accused had entered the establishment by cutting through the roof and made away with cash and valuables. Police recovered Rs 17,500 in cash, a gold chain, three lockets, and a gold ring from his possession. A subsequent search at his residence led to the seizure of a bolt cutter, a maroon T-shirt, a gamosa, and two mobile phones used during the crime. The accused was arrested, and further investigation was initiated.

