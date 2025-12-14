Guwahati: Stolen mobile, scooty recovered in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams from Dispur and Basistha stations recovered stolen property and detained suspects in two separate cases following recent theft complaints in the city.

In the first incident, Dispur Police acted on a complaint from Debdaru Path, where two mobile phones had been stolen from a residence. Using technical tracking and human intelligence, the team traced and apprehended 19-year-old Zeherul Ali of Sijubari Mazar. One of the stolen handsets was recovered from his possession. In a separate operation, a team from Basistha Police recovered a stolen Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01AY3962 from the Sonkuchi area. The two-wheeler had earlier been reported stolen from Kalipur near Bhootnath.

