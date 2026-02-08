Guwahati: Stolen motorcycle recovered in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Noonmati Police Station recovered a Bajaj Pulsar 150 motorcycle that had earlier been reported stolen during an operation carried out in the Narengi area of the city. Police traced and seized the vehicle, bearing registration number BR28-X-9158, from a location in front of LG Tower. Officials said the recovery was made as part of ongoing efforts to track stolen vehicles and curb theft-related offences.

