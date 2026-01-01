Guwahati: Thieves arrested, recovered stolen motorcycle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested three alleged mobile phone thieves in separate operations carried out in different parts of the city, officials said.

A team from Noonmati Police Station recovered a Pulsar 150 motorcycle bearing registration number AS01 GB 0331 from the Carbon Gate area. Police said the two-wheeler had earlier been reported stolen from Noonmati Sector-3 on December 27, 2025. Following the recovery, the vehicle was seized and further investigation was taken up to trace those involved in the theft.

In another operation, a team from Panbazar Police Station apprehended three persons in connection with an ongoing case related to mobile phone theft. The accused were identified as Biki Sah, 19, of Uzanbazar, Salim Ali, 28, of Simaluguri, and Prakash Kumar Jha, 30, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. During the operation, the police recovered three stolen mobile phones from their possession, for which the accused failed to provide any satisfactory explanation.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrested Thieves in City