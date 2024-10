Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station recovered a reported stolen scooty (AS01DF6197) from Ulubari. Remarkably, the scooty was found just 200 metres away from where it was stolen. The CGPD team’s diligent efforts led to the verification of the scooty’s ownership, and it was promptly returned to its rightful owner.

