Staff reporter

Guwahati: A EGPD team from Basistha Police Station acted on credible information and apprehended Bhakopar Pulin alias Hep (31) at Rongjeng in East Garo Hills. One stolen van was recovered from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Three Dead As Pick-Up Van Collides With Parked Truck In Sonapur