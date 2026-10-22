Guwahati Struggles with Waste Segregation Despite Civic Appeals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite repeated appeals by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for responsible waste disposal, segregation of household garbage into wet, dry and hazardous waste remains a major civic concern, raising questions about public awareness and compliance with basic waste management practices in the city.

A look at the daily garbage collection process across Guwahati suggests that waste segregation has yet to become a regular practice among households. Wet and dry waste are often not separated before being handed over to garbage collectors, undermining the objective of scientific waste management.

While the GMC continues to urge citizens to adopt responsible disposal practices, the lack of visible compliance points to a gap between civic advisories and public participation. Repeated appeals alone may not be sufficient to bring about behavioural change without sustained awareness campaigns and effective monitoring at the household level.

The civic body has also urged residents to dispose of hazardous waste separately, warning against mixing such materials with regular household garbage. Items including used batteries, expired medicines, broken bulbs, paint cans and insecticide containers require special handling and should be kept apart from ordinary waste.

Improper disposal of these materials can pose risks to public health and cause environmental damage. Hazardous substances, when mixed with general garbage, can expose sanitation workers and waste handlers to potential harm while complicating the safe processing of collected waste. The GMC's appeal highlights the need for citizens to understand that waste management begins at home. Separating wet, dry and hazardous waste before handing it over to collectors is essential for ensuring safer handling and more effective disposal.