AASU seeks probe into Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma has demanded a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria.

Sarma said reports had emerged that Nimisha had called her mother and allegedly told her, "Maa, they are kicking me in the chest." He said the circumstances surrounding her death had raised suspicions of foul play and called for a prompt police investigation.

He demanded that Ashiq Ali, who allegedly claimed to be Nimisha's boyfriend, as well as the "friend" with whom she had reportedly left home and others suspected by her family, be detained and questioned as part of the investigation. Sarma also demanded that the owner and employees of the homestay where Nimisha was found dead be brought under the ambit of the investigation.

He said the safety of women and girls must be ensured and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and firm action against anyone found responsible.

"Such incidents require a thorough investigation and decisive, exemplary action against those responsible," Sarma said.

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