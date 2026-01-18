Guwahati: Surge in E-rickshaws causes safety concerns in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The rapid expansion of e-rickshaws in Guwahati emerged as a growing road safety and governance concern, as residents complained that weak regulation and poor enforcement had turned an eco-friendly transport option into a daily hazard for commuters.

Across several neighbourhoods, commuters said e-rickshaws frequently violated permit norms and traffic rules. Many vehicles were allegedly used to transport goods instead of passengers, worsening congestion on narrow city roads. During busy hours, drivers were reported to stop suddenly on main stretches to pick up passengers, disrupting traffic flow and increasing the risk of accidents.

Concerns deepened following repeated allegations that some drivers operated e-rickshaws under the influence of alcohol. Residents said such incidents occurred both during late hours and in daylight, posing serious risks to vulnerable passengers such as schoolchildren, senior citizens and daily wage earners. Commuters questioned why strict action followed cases of drunken driving involving cars, while similar violations by e-rickshaw drivers appeared to go unchecked.

Residents alleged that although the traffic police, transport authorities and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation shared responsibility for regulating e-rickshaws, enforcement remained inconsistent. On the ground, checks were described as sporadic, allowing violations to continue unchecked.

A District Transport Office official acknowledged that poor coordination among agencies had contributed to the situation. The official said effective regulation required joint action by the traffic police, the municipal corporation and transport enforcement teams, and admitted that proactive measures had been limited in recent times.

Speeding by e-rickshaws also alarmed local residents, particularly in residential areas such as Hatigaon. Despite their light build and limited braking capacity, many vehicles were allegedly driven at unsafe speeds, increasing risks for pedestrians and schoolchildren.

With thousands of e-rickshaws operating across the city, residents said many drivers lacked adequate knowledge of traffic rules. The absence of clearly enforced speed limits in busy market zones and major corridors further added to commuter anxiety.

Daily travellers described city roads as increasingly chaotic, saying sudden stops and reckless driving had made routine travel stressful and dangerous. Residents urged the district administration to implement sustained enforcement, mandatory driver training and strict action against drunken driving to restore order.

As Guwahati expanded, residents said the e-rickshaw issue highlighted the challenge of balancing affordable urban mobility with public safety, warning that continued inaction could have serious consequences.

Also read: Guwahati Traffic: Green Buses & E-Rickshaws Blamed