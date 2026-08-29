Guwahati: Suspected Chinese garlic stock seized; godown sealed in Pamohi-Garchuk

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint enforcement drive was conducted at Pamohi-Garchuk in Guwahati on Friday morning following information about the alleged storage of suspected foreign-origin, or Chinese, garlic at a godown. The operation began around 6 am and was carried out by officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Enforcement Wing and the Food Safety Administration, Kamrup, along with other GMC officials. During the inspection, the officials examined the garlic stock stored at the godown and collected representative samples for laboratory testing. The samples will be analysed to ascertain the quality and origin of the garlic and determine whether it complies with applicable food safety regulations. As a precautionary enforcement measure, the authorities jointly sealed the godown premises. Speaking to this reporter, a food safety official said the suspected product was believed to have entered the region through the Bangladesh border via Dawki. “The GMC informed us about the matter, following which we initiated the drive. These products can be harmful, and therefore the samples have been sent for analysis,” the official said. The enforcement action was aimed at preventing the suspected illegal trade and distribution of foreign-origin garlic in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

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