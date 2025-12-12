Guwahati: Swagata Square fire brought under control after 36 hours of intense battle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thick smoke continued to rise from Swagata Square at Christian Basti even as authorities declared the massive blaze largely under control, more than 36 hours after it erupted. The fire, which began around 12:30 a.m. on December 9 in a second-floor godown, rapidly engulfed the six-storey commercial complex housing Sohum Emporia and several State Bank of India offices.

The inferno spread quickly through the building, fueled by clothing, plastics, toys, and office materials, sending dense black smoke across central Guwahati and disrupting traffic along GS Road. Firefighting teams faced severe challenges due to structural deficiencies, including the absence of a rear exit and emergency access, which left significant portions of the building unreachable.

Over 100 personnel from multiple fire stations battled the flames continuously, assisted by the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and water tenders from Guwahati and Numaligarh Refineries. Fire units from neighbouring districts, including Morigaon, Kamrup, Nalbari, and Darrang, also joined the massive operation. NDRF teams employed high-efficiency smoke extractors to manage zero-visibility conditions, while aerial support and logistical aid came from the IAF and Army.

By the evening of December 11 till 5 pm, the fire was largely contained, although pockets of heat in the rear section of the building required continued cooling operations. District Disaster Management officials warned of the possibility of re-ignition from smouldering debris.

Despite the scale of the blaze, no casualties were reported. Preliminary assessments indicate significant damage to the upper floors, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. The incident has raised renewed concerns about fire safety and emergency preparedness in Guwahati’s commercial hubs.

Authorities confirmed that evacuation protocols were promptly initiated and the surrounding area secured, while firefighting operations continued on the fifth floor until the situation was stabilized. The NDRF has now been released from the site, and officials remain on high alert to prevent any flare-ups.

