Major Fire Broke Out at Sohum Emporia in Guwahati’s Christian Basti

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the popular shopping complex Sohum Emporia in Guwahati’s Christian Basti in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents and severe damage to the building. The blaze, which reportedly started around 2 am, spread quickly through different sections of the complex. Thick smoke and bright flames were seen rising from the structure as people living nearby alerted authorities and rushed outdoors for safety.

Firefighters from multiple stations arrived at the spot soon after receiving the distress call. According to officials, around six fire tenders were deployed, and the firefighting team battled the flames for nearly five hours before bringing the situation under control. Even after dousing the main fire, the crew continued cooling operations to prevent any chance of a flare-up.

A senior fire department official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a detailed investigation will be conducted once the premises are safe to enter. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties, but the building is believed to have suffered significant damage. Authorities will conduct a full assessment to determine the extent of the losses and further safety measures required.