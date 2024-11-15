Guwahati: Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam to Confer Mahabir Lachit Bota to Lt. Gen. RP Kalita

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TYPA) will confer the Mahabir Lachit Bota to Lt. Gen. (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita at a function to be held at Jyoti Chitravan, Kahilipara, in Guwahati on November 23 and 24, 2024. TYPA president Vijay Rajkonwar informed the media of this today.

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, is a former general officer in the Indian Army. He is the first Assamese to serve as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army’s Eastern Command. He previously commanded the III Corps at Dimapur. He retired on December 31, 2023.

