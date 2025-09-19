Guwahati: Tax Bar Association Elects Office-Bearers for 2025-26

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Tax Bar Association, Guwahati, a premier body of tax professionals in the Northeast comprising chartered accountants, company secretaries, cost accountants, advocates and Tax consultants, has elected its office-bearers for the year 2025-26.

In a meeting of the newly elected executive committee members held on September 17, CA Pankaj Khandelia, a well-known practising chartered accountant from Guwahati, was unanimously chosen as president. The post of vice president has been entrusted to CA Kailash Prasad Sarda and advocate Dharmendra Kumar Jain. CS Chandra Shekhar Sharma has been appointed secretary, while CA Rohit Agarwal will serve as treasurer and CA Akash Jain as joint secretary.

