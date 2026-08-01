Guwahati: Teachers’ body seeks review of Census 2027 staff deployment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Madhyamic Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha has urged the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District to review the deployment of school teachers for Census 2027 duties, expressing concern that the current arrangement could severely affect classroom teaching. In a memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner by Manoj Kumar Lahkar, secretary of the organisation said training for Supervisors and Enumerators under Census 2027 has already commenced in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area. While reaffirming that teachers are committed to discharging this important national responsibility, the Santha raised objections to the present pattern of appointments. According to the memorandum, several Headmasters and Headmistresses have been appointed as Supervisors and Enumerators. It further claimed that in many schools, all but four or five teachers have been assigned Census duties, leaving institutions with an acute shortage of teaching staff. The organisation stated that schools cannot function effectively without their Heads and those institutions having classes from VII to XIII/XIV would find it difficult to continue regular academic activities with only a handful of teachers remaining. Questioning whether schools would be forced to suspend classes due to the shortage of teachers, Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Madhyamic Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha requested the District Commissioner to discuss the matter with the District Education Department and reconsider the deployment of teachers so that regular classroom teaching is not disrupted.

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