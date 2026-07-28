Assam: Sonitpur district administration launches training for Census 2027 officials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration launched the district-level training programme for enumerators and supervisors for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Census 2027.

The training, being conducted from July 27 to August 5 across six venues, aims to equip field personnel with the skills required for the successful implementation of the country's first digital Census. A total of 2,415 enumerators and 416 supervisors will be trained across the district.

District Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer Ananda Kumar Das visited the training sessions at Tezpur College and Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Dhekiajuli, where he urged trainees to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity, accuracy, and commitment.

Also Read: Assam: Census 2027 officials and staff in Nalbari barred from leaves