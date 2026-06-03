Guwahati teen found hanging at home; police probe suicide linked to studies and sports pressure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Class XI student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at his residence in the Birkuchi area of Guwahati on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Sonali Path under the jurisdiction of Noonmati Police Station. The deceased was found hanging in his bedroom at home.

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from the scene. Preliminary assessment of the note indicated that the student may have taken the extreme step due to distress linked to academic performance and issues related to football activities.

Sources said the deceased had secured 79 per cent marks in the recent Matriculation examination and had recently enrolled in Class XI at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Narengi. Following the discovery, personnel from Noonmati Police Station reached the location and initiated necessary legal and procedural formalities. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Further details are awaited.

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