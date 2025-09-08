Guwahati: Teen found killed, man hanging at city guest house

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati woke up to a chilling crime on Sunday after the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were recovered from a guest house in the city’s Borbari area. The shocking discovery has left the city shaken, raising questions about whether a personal relationship had turned fatal.

According to police, the bodies were found during a late-night raid at Toosonj Guest House in Borbari around 2 am on September 7. The victims have been identified as Mokibur Rahman, hailing from Barpeta, and a minor hails from Ganesh Nagar whose family had lodged a missing complaint just hours earlier at Chandmari Police Station.

“The boy’s family reported him missing on September 6 when he did not return home. Based on leads, we traced his whereabouts to Toosonj Guest House. When we broke into the room, we found the teenager lying in a pool of blood while Rahman was hanging from a bed sheet,” said a police officer at the scene.

Investigations reveal that Rahman checked into the guest house on September 5, telling staff he was in Guwahati for medical treatment. The following day, September 6, he returned in a Thar SUV with the boy and booked the same room. Hours later, the boy’s family filed the missing report. By the early hours of September 7, police discovered the crime scene that now points to a suspected case of murder followed by suicide.

Guest house caretaker told police that Rahman appeared “normal” when he rented the room. However, city police later confirmed that Rahman had been living as a tenant in the same locality as the victim, making their connection a key point of investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Amitabh Basumatary, who reached the spot, said, “We are probing the case thoroughly. On the face of it, it seems Rahman killed the boy and then committed suicide. Forensic experts are conducting detailed analysis, and we are exploring all possible angles, including personal motives.”

Forensic teams, aided by sniffer dogs, scoured the crime scene for several hours, while CCTV footage from the guest house and surrounding areas has been seized for further examination. Police officials indicated that while all angles remain open, preliminary suspicion points to a possible personal feud or vendetta that may have led to the gruesome act.

Also Read: Guwahati: Body Found from Hatkhuwapara Area of Deepor Beel