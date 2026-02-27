Guwahati: Teenage girl found dead in her bedroom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A teenage girl was found dead under mysterious conditions inside her bedroom in Maligaon on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as 16-year-old Sarita Kumari. A team from Jalukbari Police Station reached the scene soon after receiving the report. A forensic team also assisted in the preliminary investigation. Police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death, and the investigation is currently underway.

