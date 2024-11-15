Guwahati: Teenager Drowns in Brahmaputra River; Body Fished Out

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tragedy struck in Guwahati on Thursday when a 14-year-old boy, Amit Chauhan, drowned in the Brahmaputra River. The minor, a resident of Birubari locality, had gone for a bath with a friend at around 1:30 pm.

According to reports, Amit had his school bag and other items with him when he was suddenly washed away by the strong river currents. Alarm was raised, and a search operation was promptly launched.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed to rescue the child. Amit’s body was recovered later in the day near the Sukreswar Ghat in Guwahati.

