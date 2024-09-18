Assam: 11-Year-Old Drowns in the Brahmaputra

Laharighat: A tragic incident unfolded on Vishwakarma Puja as a child drowned while swimming in the Brahmaputra at Kathani. The victim, identified as 11-year-old Geetanjali Devi, went missing during the swim after taking a walk with four friends from Baribanda in Kushtali.

Local residents launched a search soon after the incident came to light, and were able to find Geetanjali about an hour later. Thereafter she was rushed to the Laharighat Model Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In a remarkable act of bravery, a local youth managed to save three other teenagers from drowning. But the heartbreaking incident of the drowning of the 11-year-old sent shockwaves across the region, prompting an outpouring of grief and concern among the community.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred at the Sukreshwar Ghat in Guwahati, where a 17-year-old boy, Aditya Basfor, drowned in the Brahmaputra River, while his 15-year-old brother, Sahil Basfor, was rescued in a prolonged search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The two brothers, residents of the Railway Colony in Ambari, had accompanied their family members to the ghat for a ritual. However, strong river currents swept them away, leading to the devastating outcome.

The SDRF team was promptly informed and launched a rescue operation, recovering Aditya’s body after a thorough search. Sahil, fortunately, was rescued alive. The incident occurred just after the family had observed the 10th-day rites. The authorities have expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Although the authorities had issued warnings several times regarding the risks of going into the Brahmaputra River for a swim, people are commonly seen ignoring these warnings and venturing into the river. This often leads to fatalities, especially among young children.