Guwahati: Tezpur University Students' Union Accuse VC of Autocracy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Tezpur University Students' Union addressed a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday, levelling a series of allegations against Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh and the university administration. The representatives accused the authorities of authoritarian conduct, neglect of student concerns and creating an atmosphere of intimidation on campus.

The students criticized the administration for failing to pay tribute to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg after his death, calling the omission insensitive and unbecoming of a central university. They said that although the institution recently held the Students' General Election, it remained unresponsive to long-standing grievances within the campus community.

Speaking at the briefing, the union alleged that the Vice-Chancellor had been running the university in an autocratic manner and had frequently stayed away from campus since taking charge, avoiding engagement with student issues. They also questioned Singh's academic background, stating that no doctoral thesis or research publications attributed to him were available publicly, despite a court ruling earlier advising against his appointment. They claimed the Ministry of Education nonetheless proceeded with the appointment.

In a more serious allegation, the students accused the Vice-Chancellor of issuing threats amounting to death threats against a protesting student. They expressed concern that a fact-finding committee formed by the administration had yet to submit its report even after 57 days of protest.

The union demanded the formation of a Judicial Inquiry Commission to examine the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, including misuse of authority, academic discrepancies and threats to students. They further alleged that administrative lapses had deprived several female students of benefits under the Nijut Moina scheme.

The representatives said the administration had remained silent despite repeated appeals, deepening mistrust between students and university authorities. They urged the government and the Ministry of Education to intervene and restore transparency, accountability and a healthy academic atmosphere on campus.

