Tezpur University Stir Hits Day 55: Trigger Major Administrative Fallout

Tezpur: The agitation at Tezpur University intensified sharply entering 55th day, with the student fraternity raising their voice against the grievances of the Training and Placement (T&P) Cell, over alleged administrative negligence.

The students questioned the two key officials, namely, Dr. Pijush Chandra Das, Deputy Director of the Training and Placement (T&P) Cell, and Prof. Shankar Chandra Deka, Dean of the School of Engineering (SoE), demanding fair and transparent responses.