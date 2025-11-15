Top Headlines

Tezpur University Stir Hits Day 55: Trigger Major Administrative Fallout

Fresh resignations and allegations highlight a deepening crisis in Governance and Student Services.
Tezpur University
Tezpur: The agitation at Tezpur University intensified sharply entering 55th day, with the student fraternity raising their voice against the grievances of the Training and Placement (T&P) Cell, over alleged administrative negligence.

The students questioned the two key officials, namely, Dr. Pijush Chandra Das, Deputy Director of the Training and Placement (T&P) Cell, and Prof. Shankar Chandra Deka, Dean of the School of Engineering (SoE), demanding fair and transparent responses.

The confrontation in this manner was deemed crucial as the extended call for accountability, clarity, and institutional reform had reached a decisive point in time.

Dysfunctional training facilities, irregularities in the use of student development funds, and the perennial inefficiency of the T&P Cell in guiding students through placements were some of the pointed issues students from the School of Engineering raised.

Image of the students gathering in front of the Dean's building to unite in voicing against the negligence and repeated failures of the T&P Cell
Image of the students gathering in front of the Dean's building to unite in voicing against the negligence and repeated failures of the T&P Cell

Moreover, the students complained that despite repeated demands over the years, the administration failed to take action, leaving students susceptible during important career-building stages. The protest highlights the negligence in maintaining essential training facilities, and repeated failures of the T&P Cell in providing adequate placement support.

Furthermore, Dr. Das reacted to the charges by shifting the responsibility to the University's Finance Officer, Dr. Braja Bandhu Mishra, and the absconding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, by stating that the major decisions on finance and administration rest with them.

Subsequently, Dr. Das has announced that he would no longer continue in his post and asked to be relieved from all duties, signaling widening cracks within the administration. The dramatic turn of events on Day 55 reveals an increasingly restless campus. Students say their movement is a call for a transparent and responsive system, not one of defiance. They vow to continue the united struggle until the university ensures accountability and effective structural reforms.

