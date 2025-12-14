Guwahati

Guwahati: The down town School Earns ‘Institution of Happiness’ Certification

The Down Town School, Guwahati, received certification as an 'Institution of Happiness 2025-26' from QS I-Gauge
The down town School
Published on

GUWAHATI: The Down Town School, Guwahati, received certification as an 'Institution of Happiness 2025-26' from QS I-Gauge on Friday. The certification ceremony was held in New Delhi, where the school's Principal, Maya Alfred Fernandes, accepted the honour on behalf of the institution.

The recognition highlighted the school's commitment to student well-being, inclusive culture and holistic learning. QS I-Gauge evaluated the institution on parameters including student happiness, positive school environment and supportive teaching practices, stated a press release.

