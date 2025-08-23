Guwahati: Theft at Nepali Temple; donation boxes looted

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A theft was reported at the Nepali temple in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, where a miscreant looted a large sum of money from two donation boxes in the early hours of Thursday.

According to CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 1:38 am when the thief gained entry into the temple by breaking in through its upper portion, nearly 30-40 feet high. The stolen amount is suspected to be substantial, as the donation boxes had accumulated offerings over the past two to three months.

Temple authorities said the loss could be significant, particularly as donations had increased following religious observances such as the holy Sawan month, Janmashtami, and Jhulon.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises. Police personnel from the Paltan Bazar outpost rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the case.

