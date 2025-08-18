55-Year-Old Man Drowns While Fishing in Bokakhat’s Nepali Kuti Village

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Bokakhat sub-division under Bokakhat police station, a person drowned in the Nepali Kuti village area on Friday. The victim named Mohan Chhetri (55 years) of Nepali Kuti village had gone to catch fish. Later, family members and locals, after searching, recovered his body floating lifeless in the water. After being informed, Bokakhat police immediately rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Golaghat for post-mortem examination.

Also Read: Young businessman drowns at Hadhadi waterfall in Nagaon

Also Watch: