Guwahati Theft Case: New Domestic Help from Bihar Allegedly Steals Valuables, Damages CCTV Cameras

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A domestic worker allegedly absconded with valuables from a residence in the city’s Srinagar locality after being employed for just two days. According to sources, the accused, identified as Bablu Rai from Bihar, had recently joined work at the house and reportedly gained familiarity with the premises in a short span. He later fled with several valuable items, though the total loss had not been officially assessed. Before leaving, the accused allegedly tampered with and damaged CCTV cameras installed inside the residence, apparently to hinder identification and erase evidence of the theft. The incident occurred at a flat located on the fourth floor of a building on Nalini Bala Devi Path. Authorities were informed, and further investigation into the case was underway.

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