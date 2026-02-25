Police Crack Two Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Goods in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams arrested two accused in separate theft cases and recovered stolen property during coordinated operations.

A team from Geetanagar Police Station apprehended Bitu Nath, 23, of Bokoliaghat after finding him in possession of a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01DR9824 that had been reported stolen. Officers recovered the bike during the operation, which was carried out with assistance from Nelli Outpost under Jagiroad Police Station and Morigaon Police. Police said the accused had stolen the vehicle and were initiating legal proceedings against him.

In another case, a team from Basistha Police Station solved a theft at Shri Shri Shiva Sani Hanuman Mandir in Patarkuchi within 10 hours of the incident. Miscreants had broken open the grill gate and donation box at the temple and decamped with approximately Rs 12,000. Police arrested Md. Rouchan Ali, also known as Nanu, 39, of Nalbari in connection with the crime. Officers recovered Rs 5,020 in cash along with the iron rod allegedly used to break into the premises.

