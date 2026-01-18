Guwahati: Thief arrested, recovered stolen item

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Fatasil police of Guwahati acted swiftly to apprehend a thief within 24 hours of a reported burglary in the Dhirenpara area of the city. The accused, identified as Atab Ali, allegedly broke into a residence in Dhirenpara while the occupant was asleep. He stole an expensive mobile phone from the victim’s bedside. Police conducted a prompt investigation following the complaint and arrested Atab Ali, recovering the stolen property.

