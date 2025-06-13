Guwahati: Thieves arrested, two stolen scooties recovered in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from Dispur Police Station apprehended two individuals around 10 pm last night in connection with a vehicle theft case.

The accused have been identified as Bishal Biswakarma (18), a resident of Sixmile Chandan Nagar, and Prahlad Das (18). Acting on credible inputs, the team launched a swift operation and successfully recovered two stolen scooties without number plates from their possession. Legal action has been initiated against them.

