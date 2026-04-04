NFR Railway Protection Force Seizes Rs 55 Crore Worth of Narcotics, Rescues 89 Trafficking Victims in 2025–26

The Railway Protection Force of the Northeast Frontier Railway reported a significant intensification of enforcement and surveillance operations during 2025–26, covering passenger safety, anti-trafficking efforts, narcotics seizures, and mobile phone recovery across its network.

On the crime front, RPF registered 219 theft cases and arrested 285 individuals over the year.

In its drive against unauthorised ticketing, the force detected 120 tout cases, made 128 arrests, and seized 757 tickets. It also responded to 154 incidents of stone pelting, apprehending 116 persons in connection with those cases.

The force also rescued 89 trafficking victims and assisted 1,125 persons in distress. Using the CEIR portal, it blocked 2,355 mobile phones, traced 1,265 devices and recovered 291, returning 264 to owners. Additionally, it seized contraband worth Rs 1.29 crore and narcotics valued at Rs 55.29 crore, stated a press release.

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