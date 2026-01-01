Guwahati: Three drug peddlers arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams from different police stations in Guwahati arrested three alleged drug peddlers in a series of coordinated operations and recovered significant quantities of heroin, officials said.

Acting on specific source inputs, a team from Panbazar Police Station conducted an operation near the No. 3 Railway Gate and apprehended Biplop Deb Nath, aged 28. During the search, the police recovered seven plastic vials containing heroin, weighing a total of 9.1 grams. The seized contraband was taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated against the accused.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station carried out a search at Khanapara based on intelligence inputs. During the operation, four youths suffering from drug addiction were rescued and subsequently sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment. Following this, the police launched a follow-up raid in the same area and arrested a known drug peddler, Rahul Baruah alias Prabin, aged 32, a resident of Khanapara in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The police seized 28.36 grams of heroin concealed in two tobacco boxes along with 20 empty plastic vials from his possession. Necessary legal action was initiated in the case.

Meanwhile, a team from Bhagaduttapur Outpost under Dispur Police Station arrested Sultana Parbin of Kayakuchi after she was found in possession of 11.20 grams of heroin. The contraband was seized and the accused was taken into custody, with police initiating legal proceedings under relevant provisions of law.

