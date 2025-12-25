Drug Peddler Arrested in Bijni: Over 12 Grams of Narcotics Seized

The person arrested and the seized items have been taken to Bijni Police Station for investigations. The authorities will likely investigate the origin of the drugs and whether they have any connection with a bigger network of drug distribution in that region.

Assam is facing a serious challenge because of a rising number of cases associated with drugs over the past few years. The availability of drugs, organised networks, and young people being hooked on them have become serious social issues for Assam. The law-and-order setup is cracking down heavily, while people from civil society are slowly coming forward to work towards a drug-free Assam.

The authorities have appealed to citizens to come forward with information on any suspicious activities and work hand in hand with the police to control the drug menace. The Bijni incident comes as a warning to drug traffickers and a reminder of the community’s responsibility in responding to the drug menace in the state.