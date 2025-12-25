Drug Peddler Arrested in Bijni: Over 12 Grams of Narcotics Seized

Bijni: In a remarkable turn of events, with drug abuse rising at an alarming rate in Assam, a drug peddler was arrested at Doturi in Bijni, which is situated in Chirang district. The arrest took place during an operation conducted by the Doturi Friends Club and Library. This incident acts as an indicator of active community participation to curb drug abuse at the grassroots level.
The suspect was identified as Sahidul Islam (39 years old) from Doturi. After his arrest, his organisation members immediately contacted the Bijni Police, who soon arrived at the location and conducted a proper seizure operation. The police seized 10 containers of suspected drugs, a mobile phone, and Rs 4,010 cash from the suspect. It was revealed that the total quantity of seized drugs was 12.52 grams.
The person arrested and the seized items have been taken to Bijni Police Station for investigations. The authorities will likely investigate the origin of the drugs and whether they have any connection with a bigger network of drug distribution in that region.
Assam is facing a serious challenge because of a rising number of cases associated with drugs over the past few years. The availability of drugs, organised networks, and young people being hooked on them have become serious social issues for Assam. The law-and-order setup is cracking down heavily, while people from civil society are slowly coming forward to work towards a drug-free Assam.
The authorities have appealed to citizens to come forward with information on any suspicious activities and work hand in hand with the police to control the drug menace. The Bijni incident comes as a warning to drug traffickers and a reminder of the community’s responsibility in responding to the drug menace in the state.