ASPTA Accuses Education Minister Ranoj Pegu of Misleading Teachers on Salary Issue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has accused Education Minister Ranoj Pegu of misleading teachers over the salary arrangements for teachers appointed through a special recruitment process, alleging that the salary-drawing authority and budget heads have been changed despite assurances given by the minister. Taking to the media on Saturday, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said the Education Minister, while addressing the media on August 7, had stated that there was no reason for the teachers to be apprehensive and that they would continue to receive their salaries under the same arrangements as before.

The association, however, claimed that on the same day, the salary-drawing authority for teachers appointed through the special recruitment process was changed and entered in the FIN Assam portal as the Block Mission Coordinator (BMC).

According to ASPTA, regular teachers across the state receive their salaries through the Block Elementary Education Officer, while contractual teachers are paid through the BMC. The association alleged that changing the salary-drawing authority of the specially appointed regular teachers to the BMC has created confusion over their status. The association further claimed that the budget heads under which the teachers were earlier drawing their salaries have also been changed.

“Instead of making such statements that mislead teachers, the Education Minister should apologise to the teaching community,” the association said.

ASPTA also alleged that the government was attempting to disburse salaries against posts that had been resigned from and thereby credit what it termed “irregular” funds into the teachers’ accounts. It alleged that the government was trying to utilise central funds in the names of the teachers “at any cost”.

The association demanded that the practice be stopped immediately and that the teachers be paid salaries in the same manner as other regular teachers.

It also sought clarification on the legal validity of treating the teachers as employees under their previous establishments without issuing fresh appointment orders after their resignation from the earlier posts had been formally accepted.

“If the appointment orders issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education remain valid, how can the salary-drawing authority are changed to the Block Mission Coordinator?” Ratul Chandra Goswami questioned.

The teachers’ body further alleged that teachers were being forcibly brought under an “irregular” arrangement and demanded that the government clarify who would be legally responsible for the consequences arising from such a move.

Warning of an escalation, the association said that if the Education Minister did not reconsider his position, the teachers’ community would be compelled to launch an agitation demanding his resignation.

The ASPTA leadership urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene immediately and resolve the issue before the teachers were forced to take to the streets.

The association also appealed to teachers to remain prepared for an indefinite strike from August 12 if settlement of the issue was not reached.

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