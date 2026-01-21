Guwahati: Three held for counterfeit gold and fake currency racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three persons in Guwahati after busting an alleged racket involving counterfeit gold and fake Indian currency notes. The operation was carried out by a team from Gorchuk police station acting on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested individuals were identified as Guljar Hussain, a resident of North Lakhimpur, Md Sahil Ali of Chaygaon and Anar Hussain from Bihpuria. The police team intercepted the suspects during the operation and took them into custody on suspicion of their involvement in illegal activities linked to forged valuables and currency.

During the raid, police recovered a boat-shaped structure made of fake gold along with 199 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination. A vehicle bearing registration number AS01 FZ 5860, allegedly used in the commission of the offence, was also seized.

Also Read: Guwahati: Liquor Seized, Fake Currency Busted