Illegal liquor seized at Khetri; fake currency racket busted at Dispur

GUWAHATI: In a series of crackdowns ahead of the festive season, Guwahati Police carried out major operations against illegal liquor trade and counterfeit currency.

On Friday, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Khetri Police Station detained one person, identified as Chandra Kt. Moral of Khetri, for allegedly selling illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from an Alto car (AS-01EF-3626) at Khetri Bazar. Police recovered 64 bottles of IMFL of different brands and sizes from the vehicle. Both the liquor and the car were seized during the operation. Police stated that such operations had been intensified in different parts of the city in recent days to prevent the unauthorized sale of liquor, particularly during the festive period.

In a separate operation, the city’s Crime Branch apprehended two persons—Siddik Ali (47) and Nizamuddin (43), both from Laluk in North Lakhimpur—at Last Gate, Dispur on Thursday. Based on specific intelligence, the team recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 79,03,500 from their possession.

Both accused were taken into custody, and further investigations were underway to trace the source and network of the counterfeit racket. Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance across Guwahati, assuring that such drives would continue in the days ahead.

