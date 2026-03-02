Guwahati: Three held with 1.031 kg fake gold in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazar Police Station apprehended three alleged fake gold traders, including a woman, near Nepali Mandir in the city.

According to police sources, the trio was caught while negotiating the price of fake gold in the vicinity of the temple. The woman had reportedly brought the consignment from Lakhimpur for the purpose of sale.

Acting on specific inputs, police detained the woman along with two youths from the spot. The seized fake gold weighed 1 kilogram and 31 grams.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Minhajul Islam, Md Hanif Ali and Meherjan Nessa.

