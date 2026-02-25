Guwahati: Fake ‘tantrik’ held in gold theft case; receiver also arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended a self-styled tantrik accused of cheating a woman in Sankardev Nagar by staging a fraudulent ritual and decamping with her gold ornaments earlier this month. The incident took place on February 11 when the accused allegedly performed a fake puja at the woman’s residence and stole her jewellery under the pretext of religious rites. Acting swiftly and using technical surveillance inputs, police tracked down and arrested the prime accused, identified as Faruk Ojha. During the operation, officers recovered a Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle, a Nike backpack containing fabricated certificates, three mobile phones and the clothes he had reportedly worn at the time of the offence. All items were seized as part of the investigation. Further inquiry led police to a jewellery receiver, Santosh Kumar Prasad of Kheroni, who was subsequently arrested. From his possession, police seized melted gold believed to include the complainant’s ornaments, other gold jewellery items, Rs 57,420 in cash and an iPhone 15.

