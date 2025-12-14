Guwahati to get another luxury cruise vessel on Brahmaputra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati's river tourism infrastructure is set to receive a boost, with the Brahmaputra slated to get a second 80-passenger luxury cruise vessel. Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL) has signed a contract for the construction of the vessel under the inland waterway tourism segment.

Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal shared the development on Saturday through his official X handle, calling it a major step forward for India's shipbuilding sector. "Unstoppable momentum in Indian shipbuilding! A significant milestone for #MakeInIndia as HCSL signs the contract for the second 80-pax luxury river cruise vessel for the Brahmaputra," Sonowal wrote.

The minister further emphasized that domestic shipyards are playing a key role in strengthening inland waterways by undertaking indigenous vessel construction, aligned with the Centre's push for self-reliance and sustainable transport.

The agreement was formally signed by Raj Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Antara Cruises, and Sreejith K. Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited, in the presence of senior officials from Cochin Shipyard Limited and Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd.

Officials said the new vessel would support the growth of river-based tourism on the Brahmaputra and enhance premium passenger services. The initiative is also expected to contribute to improved river navigation infrastructure in Assam, further positioning Guwahati as a key hub for inland waterway tourism in the Northeast.

Also Read: India's First Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vessel Launched in Varanasi