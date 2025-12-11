Sarbananda Sonowal Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vessel in Varanasi

Varanasi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday flagged off India’s first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi, marking a major step toward cleaner and sustainable inland water transport. The launch, held at Namo Ghat, also marked the beginning of the vessel’s commercial operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Sonowal said the hydrogen-powered vessel reflects India’s advancing technological strength and its commitment to green energy. “This is not just technological progress but a sign that we are confidently moving towards sustainable and indigenous solutions,” he remarked.

The Minister noted that India has now joined countries such as China, Norway, the Netherlands, and Japan, which operate similar hydrogen-based vessels. He said the achievement reinforces the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership inland waterways have emerged as a significant component of India’s development strategy.

The event witnessed the presence of Uttar Pradesh Ministers Dayashankar Singh, Dayashankar Mishra, and Ravindra Jaiswal, along with senior officials and public representatives. According to an official statement, the initiative is part of the ongoing modernisation of inland waterways with emphasis on clean transport, improved connectivity, and enhanced public convenience.