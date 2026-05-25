Guwahati to Host 45th Water India Expo from June 2 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to host the 45th edition of the Water India Expo from June 2 to 4 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, bringing together major stakeholders from India’s water and wastewater management sector. The three-day expo is expected to witness participation from more than 120 exhibitors and over 5,000 visitors, including industry experts, manufacturers, consultants, technology providers and policymakers from across the country.

According to organisers, the event will focus on sustainable water management practices, wastewater treatment solutions and advanced technologies aimed at improving water conservation and recycling systems. A wide range of products and technologies related to water treatment, filtration systems, wastewater recycling, reverse osmosis, UV disinfection and packaged drinking water systems will be showcased during the exhibition. Organisers said the expo would provide a platform for businesses and experts to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies and discuss challenges related to water sustainability and infrastructure development. “The event aims to encourage innovation and collaboration in the water sector while creating opportunities for industries and policymakers to work towards sustainable solutions,” an organiser associated with the expo said. In addition to product displays, the expo will feature live demonstrations, technical sessions, panel discussions and networking programmes designed to facilitate knowledge-sharing and industry partnerships. Industry representatives said the growing importance of efficient water management and wastewater treatment has increased demand for modern technologies and sustainable infrastructure across India.

The expo is expected to attract participation from companies and organisations involved in industrial water treatment, municipal water supply systems, and environmental engineering and sanitation services.

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