Guwahati to Host IIF 2025 ‘Udyam’ from Oct 30 at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to host the 13th edition of the India Industrial Fair (IIF 2025 – Udyam) from October 30 to November 2 at the Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara. Organized by Laghu Udyog Bharati, Purvottar, this mega event will be the largest industrial exhibition ever in the North East, with 450+ stalls, 50,000+ visitors, and active participation from MSMEs, corporate, start-ups, financial institutions, and government bodies.

The last edition, IIF 2022, was a landmark success, graced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, whose presence highlighted the importance of this platform for MSMEs and entrepreneurs. IIF 2025 promises to be even bigger, organized under the Chief Patronage of the Chief Minister of Assam and the Patronage of the Industry Minister of Assam, with senior central cabinet ministers also expected to attend.

Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), closely associated with the Ministry of Industry and MSME, works as a vital bridge between industries, government, and society, ensuring that the voices of entrepreneurs are heard and their aspirations translated into actionable growth opportunities.

Speaking to media persons, Partha Pratim Pathak, president of LUB Purvottar, said, “IIF 2025 is not just an exhibition but a mission to accelerate industrialization in Assam and the North East. This fair will create direct linkages between entrepreneurs, investors, and the government, opening new avenues for trade, technology, and employment.”

Adding further, Pramod K Mour, general secretary of LUB Purvottar, stated, “With special focus on youth entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and sustainability, IIF 2025 will act as a launchpad for local industries to connect with national and global players. It is a lifetime opportunity for MSMEs and entrepreneurs of the region.”

Key highlights include dedicated state pavilions, B2B/B2C/B2G meetings, policy dialogues, technology transfer showcases with IIT Guwahati, and cultural programs that reflect the spirit of Assam and the North East, stated a press release.

