STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Makbul Hussain Memorial Prize Money Inter-Media Futsal Tournament will be held in Guwahati on November 24 and 25, organised by the Dispur Press Club in association with Stride Arena.

The two-day tournament will be held at Stride Arena, and will feature competitions in both men's and women's categories.

The champion teams in both categories will receive a cash prize of Rs 7,000, along with a trophy and certificate, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 3,000, a trophy and a certificate.

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