OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Police seized 18,600 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, estimated to be worth around Rs 75 crore, and arrested 2,619 people in 1,452 cases registered since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday.

Addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu said the police had intensified its campaign against drug trafficking. Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, targeted 534 addresses and led to the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics, he said.

Describing the presentation of the President's Police Colour to the state police as a historic occasion, Khandu thanked President Droupadi Murmu for conferring the honour and said it marked an important milestone in the state's history.

Tracing the force's evolution, he said the Arunachal Pradesh Police was established in 1971, with its headquarters initially functioning from Shillong. He recalled the contribution of its pioneering officer, L B Sewa, who led the formation of the force as Assistant Inspector General of Police. The Police Training Centre at Banderdewa was established in 1973, he added.

From its modest beginnings, the force had expanded to four ranges, 29 police stations, five Arunachal Pradesh Battalions (APBNs) and five India Reserve Battalions (IRBNs), with around 16,500 personnel, Khandu said.

He said the police had contributed significantly to maintaining law and order and supporting the state's development through coordination with the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

Congratulating newly recruited personnel who received appointment letters at the ceremony, Khandu said joining the police force carried great responsibility and required hard work, commitment and sacrifice.

He also paid tribute to personnel who had died in the line of duty and thanked their families for their sacrifices and support. Khandu congratulated the entire force on receiving the President's Police Colour, describing it as recognition of its service and dedication.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and DGP Rajesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

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