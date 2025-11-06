Guwahati to Hosts 26th Annual Conference of ISPD from 7th to 9th November

GUWAHATI: Guwahati, for the first time, is ready to host the 26th annual conference of the Indian Society for Paediatric Dermatology (ISPD) on the 7th, 8th and 9th of November at Hotel Kiranshree Grand.

The conference focuses on recent advances in paediatric dermatology and has many reputed national and international dermatologists attending the three-day-long academic programme. With workshops on dermatosurgical procedures and genetic diseases in children, the conference promises to promote new learning and research in paediatric skin issues.

Dr Arti Nanda, the first Indian and current president of the International Society of Paediatric Dermatology, will grace the conference and is set to deliver the keynote lecture on immune disorders in children. With specialists from other fields like paediatrics, surgery and endocrinology attending the scientific event, thorough and in-depth discussions will be the hallmark of this scientific and academic get-together.

With over four hundred delegates expected from all across the country, the organizing team comprising of ISPD President Dr Jayakar Thomas, Chief Advisor & Immediate Past President and eminent dermatologist of the country Dr Sandipan Dhar, and ably led by Chairperson Dr Pankaj Adhicari and co-organising Chairperson Dr Rajib Gogoi, along with organizing secretary Dr Anal Jyoti Bordoloi, is all set to host this event to advance learning and knowledge sharing in the field of paediatric dermatology, a press release said.

