Indian Academy of Paediatrics lunches nationwide campaign to raise awareness on DOWN SYNDROME: Recognize and empower

GUWAHATI: As the country's leader in child health, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has launched a groundbreaking campaign, "lAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath," in February 2024, aimed at addressing critical issues in child health. Aligned with the objectives outlined in the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative endeavours to engage communities and disseminate crucial information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics including obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, thereby contributing to enhanced societal well-being.

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, the campaign's third segment will shine a spotlight on Down syndrome, a relatively common genetic disorder.

Dr. GV Basavaraja, National IAP President 2024, emphasised, "The prevalence of Down syndrome underscores the importance of community awareness and support. Through this campaign, we aim to equip families and healthcare providers with the knowledge and resources needed to recognize and empower individuals with Down syndrome."

Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, National IAP President 2025, stated, "Early intervention and support are crucial in maximizing the potential of individuals with Down syndrome. By fostering a supportive environment and providing access to essential services, we can enhance their quality of life and foster their inclusion in society."

The IAP's "Action Plan to Fix Down Syndrome" encapsulates the core objectives of the campaign:

A: Awareness: Promoting awareness about Down syndrome and advocating for social inclusion through widespread dissemination of IAP resource material across all media channels.

B: Biochemical Tests and Ultrasonographic Screening: Encouraging biochemical tests and ultrasonographic screening, such as nuchal thickening and absent or small nasal bone anomaly screening, for all pregnant mothers.

C: Counselling: providing counselling to families to set realistic goals in caregiving and encouraging community participation to support families.

D: Developmental Support: Offering developmental support under the guidance of a paediatrician and family physician to help individuals with Down syndrome reach their full potential.

The campaign's esteemed team of experts, led by convener Dr. Shreelekha Joshi, alongside dedicated members Dr. Shubba D Phadke, Dr. TI Ratnakumari, Dr. Priyanshu Mathur, Dr. Meenakshi Bhat, and Dr. Bappaditya Das, along with the scientific committee comprising Dr. Plyali Bhattacharya, Dr. Gayatri Bezboruah, Dr. Prashant V Kariya, Dr. Mubashir Hassan Shah, Dr. Cherukuri Nirmala, and Dr. Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, will ensure the accurate and credible dissemination of information about Down syndrome.

Key lAP officials, including Dr. GV Basavaraja, Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, Dr. Yogesh Parikh, Dr. Atanu Bhadra, and National Coordinators Dr. Geeta Patil, Dr. Samir Dalwai, Dr. Kishore Baindur, Dr. Shantaraj, and Dr. Amaresh Patil, will virtually unveil awareness posters and videos as part of this campaign.

The IAP requested that all concerned join them in recognising and empowering individuals with Down syndrome. "Together, let's build a more inclusive and supportive society for all," the IAP said in a press statement.

