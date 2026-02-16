Guwahati: Toddler goes missing near GMCH; police launch search

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Around three-year-old girl child went missing near the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after a woman who had recently befriended the child’s mother allegedly took it away, police said. The mother, who reportedly begged in the vicinity of the hospital, lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station stating that the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Friday. She informed the police that over the past two days she had become acquainted with a woman who used to offer her biscuits and chocolates and had gained her trust. According to the complaint, the mother briefly left her child in the care of the woman while she went out to beg. On returning, she did not find her child, nor did she find the woman. Police sources said they received the complaint at about 5 pm and immediately began efforts to trace the suspect. The police launched a search operation in and around the hospital premises and started examining CCTV footage to identify the woman involved. Further investigation continued.

