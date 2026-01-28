Police Rescue Missing Guwahati Teen in Rapid 24-Hour Operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noonmati Police traced and rescued a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from the Nizarapar area of Guwahati, officials said on Tuesday. The minor was reported missing by a local resident, following which a police team launched immediate search operations. Acting swiftly on inputs and sustained enquiries, the police located the girl at Nepali Chowk within 24 hours of the complaint being lodged. After completing necessary verification and due diligence, the minor was safely handed over to her legal guardians.

