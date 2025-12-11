Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s Namrup visit

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the preparations underway at the Namrup venue, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state, which includes laying the foundation stone for a landmark Rs 11,000-crore Ammonia-Urea fertilizer project on December 21. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the massive industrial complex, which promises to be a game-changer for the North East’s agricultural sector, before addressing a large public rally at the venue. Accompanied by State Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Duliajan MLA Terash Gowala, Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi and other senior officials, the Chief Minister inspected the site.

